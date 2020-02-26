February 25th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and much cooler day across the South Plains with high temperatures plummeting back into the upper 40’s and low 50’s. This will remain the case tomorrow as well, but thankfully we will see a slow warming trend throughout the rest of the week and the weekend. Highs will rebound back into the low 60’s by Thursday, the low 70’s by Saturday and the upper 70’s by Sunday. Sunshine will be abundant, but unfortunately so will the wind. This means it is not recommended to be burning, but if you must, it is imperative to monitor the flame at all times to ensure that fires don’t spread. Then next week, beginning on Monday evening, we watch for another rain chance so make sure to stay tuned for updates!