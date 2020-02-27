February 26th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and cool day across the South Plains with high temperatures remaining in the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Thankfully, we will see a slow warming trend throughout the rest of the week and the weekend with highs rebounding back into the mid-60’s by Thursday, the mid-70’s by Saturday and the upper 70’s by Sunday. Sunshine will be abundant through the beginning of next week, but starting Sunday evening we are watching for more windy conditions to return to the forecast. This means it is not recommended to be burning over the first few days of March, but if you must, it is imperative to monitor the flame at all times to ensure that fires don’t spread. We will also be watching for rain chances return to the forecast on Monday evening and continuing through Tuesday so make sure to stay tuned for updates!