February 26th, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been a cold and cloudy day with highs plummeting back into the low 40's. A few folks will get the chance to see some light rain showers through midnight tonight, but we will greet Friday with the sunshine returning! Temperatures will also rebound quickly with the upper 60's returning tomorrow and then the low to mid-70's on Saturday! Take advantage of the Spring-like conditions because there is more wintry precipitation and cold conditions arriving by Monday! Also keep in mind that lows will remain near or below freezing for the next week so it is also imperative that pets and potted plants remain indoors and sprinklers stay turned off to prevent adding ice to the roadways.