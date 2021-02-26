February 26th, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been a warmer day across the region with highs moving back into the mid to upper 60’s! Temperatures will continue their upward climb tomorrow, transitioning into the mid-70’s and abundant sunshine returning to the South Plains. Take advantage of the Spring-like conditions because there is more wintry precipitation and cold conditions arriving on Sunday and Monday! Also keep in mind that lows will remain near or below freezing for the next week so it is also imperative that pets and potted plants remain indoors and sprinklers stay turned off to prevent adding ice to the roadways. Thankfully, the next cool down will be short-lived with highs rebounding back into the 60’s by Tuesday!