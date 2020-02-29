February 28th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warmer day across the South Plains with high temperatures jumping back above average into the upper 60’s. The warming trend will continue throughout the weekend as well with highs rebounding back into the low 70’s on Saturday and the mid-70’s on Sunday. Sunshine will be abundant through the beginning of next week, but starting Sunday afternoon we are watching for more windy conditions to return to the forecast. This means it is not recommended to be burning over the first few days of March, but if you must, it is imperative to monitor the flame at all times to ensure that fires don’t spread. We will also be watching for rain chances to return to the forecast on Monday night and continuing through Tuesday so make sure to stay tuned for updates! This will be followed by another warm up and more sunshine for the second half of next week!