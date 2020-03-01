February 29th, 2020 6PM Weather

Good evening and happy Saturday! It’s been another beautiful Saturday for us across the region today. Winds out of the southwest have helped temperatures warm into the 70s under partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Expect the warming trend to continue through Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s and mostly sunny skies. A cold front will be sweeping through on Monday, however, and it looks to stall out somewhere in the central South Plains. What this means is, if you happen to be north of where the front stalls, expect a drop in temperatures by about 20 degrees for your Monday and Tuesday, and if you happen to be south of the front, expect your temperatures to be quite mild with highs in the 70s. Rain showers will also be possible Monday night through about Wednesday afternoon. Rainfall totals look to be anywhere from around a half an inch to no rain at all with higher amounts likely in the southern counties. Conditions look to improve quickly by Wednesday afternoon with sunshine returning and highs back into the 60s. Sunshine stays in the forecast through the end of next week with highs in the low 70s.

