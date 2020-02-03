February 2nd, 2020 Evening Weather

Good evening and happy Sunday! It has been absolutely beautiful across the South Plains this weekend, so hopefully you were able to get outside and enjoy it! If not, don’t worry, Monday is shaping up to be almost identical to today with lows on either side of 40 degrees and highs back into the 70s. However, by Monday night, we will be watching a powerful cold front to blast through the region, sending temperatures in a free-fall throughout the day on Tuesday with lows by Wednesday morning in the mid teens and wind chills in the single digits! At the same time, another storm system from the Pacific will be entering the region Tuesday night bringing with it the chance for some widespread snowfall through about Wednesday afternoon. With temperatures below freezing, snow is expected to accumulate anywhere from around 2 to 4 inches, with some areas possibly receiving as much as 5 to 6 inches. For now, start being mindful and planning ahead for road conditions to deteriorate Tuesday night. If you absolutely have to be on the roads, drive slow and careful and get to your destination safely. Overnight lows are expected to drop below freezing nearly every night until next weekend, so any precip that does fall runs the risk of re-freezing until it completely evaporates. However, by Thursday, highs will rebound back into the 40s and 60s by next weekend.

