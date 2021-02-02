February 2nd, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Groundhog Day everyone! Despite the cloud cover in Pennsylvania, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this morning meaning six more weeks of winter. However, it won’t seem that way tomorrow with our highs moving into the upper 70s and low 80s! Take advantage of this warm weather while you have the chance because we have another cool down on the way as we head into the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Highs will plummet back around average into the low 50s by Sunday, but our lows will drop into the teens so we have some pretty chilly mornings ahead. Sunshine will remain abundant with only a minor rain chance late tonight into early tomorrow. Our only other change will be windy conditions returning for the next few days.