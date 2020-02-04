February 3rd, 2020 Evening Weather

Today: Mostly cloudy. Warm & breezy. High 74.Tonight: Cloudy & breezy. Low 34.Tomorrow: Temperatures falling. Snow beginning after 4 PM. High 35.

Major changes are in the forecast within the next 48 hours as the potential for snow is in the forecast. However, before we get to snow, we have to get through a beautiful day today. Temperatures this afternoon will rise into the mid 70s with breezy southwesterly winds sustained at 10-20 mph. These breezy conditions are ahead of a powerful cold front that will slowly push through the area overnight tonight and early tomorrow morning. Temperatures tonight will fall into the 30s with tomorrow's high temperature of 35° being met at midnight.

Colder air will surge into the South Plains throughout the day tomorrow rapidly dropping temperatures into the 20s by the afternoon. With northerly winds at 20 mph it will feel more like the teens. We'll stay dry throughout the first half of the day tomorrow before snow begins to work its way into West Texas.

Snow begins to develop after 4 PM on Tuesday in eastern New Mexico. Throughout the evening it will begin to spread into the South Plain during the evening. This activity will continue overnight all the way through Wednesday afternoon. The heaviest snow will be just to the south and east of Lubbock, however, almost everyone will see accumulations. The highest totals will be to the south and east of Lubbock that could receive upwards of 5 inches. Lubbock could potentially see 4-5 inches. However, it's not going to be how much snowfall we receive, but rather the impacts this snow will have.

Travel will be nearly impossible Wednesday morning for the commute. Roads will be covered in snow. Temperatures on Wednesday will not break above freezing which means Wednesday afternoon and evening will still have tough travel conditions. We will still see slick conditions by Thursday morning as temperatures overnight on Wednesday will fall into the teens.

Aside from the snow, it will be COLD on Tuesday and Wednesday. Feels like temperatures on Tuesday will be in the teens and by Wednesday it will feel like the single digits and near zero in some spots. Don't like the cold air? Warmer air will move in by Thursday afternoon as highs will be in the mid 50s.