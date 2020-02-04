February 3rd, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Monday everyone! We have had another warm day across the South Plains with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures sitting in the upper 60’s. Beginning tonight, a strong cold front will transverse the region bringing a rapid drop in temperatures throughout the day on Tuesday and the chance for more wintry precipitation. These showers could start as early as tomorrow morning in the form of rain, freezing rain and sleet and they will transition into snow during the late afternoon through at least midday on Wednesday. Wednesday low temperatures will be in the teens with wind chills in the single digits in some locations. Thankfully, we warm up quickly beginning on Thursday with more sunshine in the forecast.