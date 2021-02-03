February 3rd, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and an exceptionally warm day across the South Plains with highs sitting in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. This will all change starting tomorrow. Highs will drop into the upper 60’s on Thursday and then the upper 50’s and low 60’s for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Sunshine will remain abundant and windy conditions will return on Saturday. Enjoy the mild temperatures while you have the chance because we have a huge cool down on the way.