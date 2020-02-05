February 4th, 2020 Evening Weather: Winter Weather Update

Today: Temps falling. Snow beginning after 2 PM. High 34.Tonight: Widespread snow. Feels like the single digits. Low 18.Tomorrow: Widespread snow. Clearing out by the evening. High 36.

A strong cold front is pushing through the region early this morning supplying the arctic air. Feels like temperatures are in the teens and twenties early this morning and won't stray from that this afternoon. However, actual temperatures this morning are in the 20s which is key because as snow begins to fall later this afternoon, this will stick to the ground.

We remain dry this morning although we could see some isolated snow showers in eastern New Mexico late this morning and early afternoon. Most of the snow will begin after 2 PM this afternoon, however, the main snow event will be later this evening. Widespread snow will begin after 6 PM and continue overnight all the way through Wednesday afternoon. During this time, temperatures will be well below freezing allowing for snow to accumulate quickly. Some heavier snow bands look to set up to the south and east of Lubbock which will give us higher accumulations and reduce visibility.

In terms of snow accumulations, Lubbock could see 4-6" with some locally higher amounts. The greatest snowfall accumulations look to be to the south and east of Lubbock and into the Rolling Plains where 6" or greater is expected.

Tomorrow commute looks to be a mess as widespread snow will continue right during the morning and evening rush. If you can stay off the roads tomorrow that is highly recommended as highways and the loop will be chaos. If you have to be on the roads tomorrow, take your time, don't rush, and leave plenty of space between you and the person in front of you. If you happen to hit a slick spot do not slam on your breaks.

Along with the snow, we're expecting dangerously cold air to continue this afternoon through tomorrow. Feels like temperatures this afternoon will be in the teens in twenties. However, tonight is when it gets really cold. Feels like temperatures by the time you wake up tomorrow morning will be in the single digits and near zero. By tomorrow afternoon, it will feel like the teens and twenties.

Things look to warm up by Thursday as highs rebound back into the mid 50s, melting all of the snow. Thursday night temperatures will drop below freezing once again which will refreeze all of the snow melt which means black ice by Friday morning.