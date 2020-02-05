February 4th, 2020 Evening Weather: Winter Weather Update

Breaking News
Weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 5
Closings or Delays
Abernathy ISD Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation Borden County Schools Bright Horizons Brownfield ISD Calvary Weekday MInistries Children's Orchard Academy Christ the King School Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics Community Options - Day Program Cradles to Crayons Creative Learning Center Dawson ISD DBS Kids Denver City ISD Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School Elite Learing Academy I & II First Christian Child Development Center Frenship ISD Harmony Science Academy Kids are Cool Kidz Kare Inc Klondike ISD Lamesa ISD Learning Tree Children's Academy Loop ISD Lubbock ISD Lubbock Lake Landmark My Little Playhouse Learning Center, Lubbock My Little Playhouse, Brownfield New World Christian Learning Center O'Donnell ISD Olton ISD Plainview ISD Post ISD Premiere High School Region 17 ESC Richard Milburn Academy Sands CISD Seminole ISD Sharp Academy Snyder ISD South Plains College South Plains Food Bank Southcrest Christian School Southland ISD Springboard Academics Springlake-Earth ISD St. Luke's Pre-School and PDO StarCare Specialty Health System Starting Small Child Development Center Stepping Stones Tas Montessori Texas Parks & Wildlife Regional Office Tiny Tots U Learning Academy Treehouse Children's Academy Treehouse Children's Academy on Indiana Avenue Trinity Christian Schools Triumph Public High Schools, Lubbock Wayland Baptist University, Plainview Wee Care Wellman-Union ISD Whitharral ISD Wilson ISD

Happy Tuesday everyone! The strong cold front has officially slid across the region and behind it is a lot of cold air and wintry precipitationThis evening snow chances will increase greatly with coverage expected to impact 60% of the South Plains. This will continue through at least midday on Wednesday with accumulations averaging between 2-6” for the Northern and Central South Plains and 5-8” for select areas in the Southern South Plains. This has lead to a Winter Storm Warning to be issued for the majority of the area through Wednesday at 6PM. Roadways will be icy and at times impassible so please travel with caution. If you don’t need to be out, then please avoid the roads and be prepared for school closures in many areas.  Temperatures will struggle to get past the mid-30’s on Wednesday with a slow warm up and sunshine returning for the remainder of the work week and the weekend. 

