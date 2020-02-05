February 4th, 2020 Evening Weather

Breaking News
Abernathy ISD Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation Brownfield ISD Calvary Weekday MInistries Christ the King School Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics Cradles to Crayons Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School Elite Learing Academy I & II First Christian Child Development Center Lamesa ISD Lubbock ISD Lubbock Lake Landmark New World Christian Learning Center Post ISD Premiere High School Richard Milburn Academy Sharp Academy Snyder ISD South Plains Food Bank Southcrest Christian School Southland ISD Springlake-Earth ISD St. Luke's Pre-School and PDO StarCare Specialty Health System Tiny Tots U Learning Academy Wilson ISD

Happy Tuesday everyone! The strong cold front has officially slid across the region and behind it is a lot of cold air and wintry precipitation. This evening snow chances will increase greatly with coverage expected to impact 60% of the South Plains. This will continue through at least midday on Wednesday with accumulations averaging between 2-6” for the Northern and Central South Plains and 5-8” for select areas in the Southern South Plains. This has lead to a Winter Storm Warning to be issued for the majority of the area through Wednesday at 6PM. Roadways will be icy and at times impassible so please travel with caution. If you don’t need to be out, then please avoid the roads and be prepared for school closures in many areas.  Temperatures will struggle to get past the mid-30’s on Wednesday with a slow warm up and sunshine returning for the remainder of the work week and the weekend. 

