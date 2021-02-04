February 4th, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warm day across the South Plains with highs dropping into the upper 60’s. The cool down will continue tomorrow with highs dropping into the upper 50’s and low 60’s. We will warm up for the second half of the weekend, moving back into the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Sunshine will remain abundant and windy conditions will return on Saturday. Enjoy the mild temperatures while you have the chance because we have a huge cool down on the way. 

