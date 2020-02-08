February 7th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been a much warmer and sunnier day across the South Plains with high temperatures warming into the upper 50’s. This warming trend will continue through the weekend with highs slowly moving into the low to mid-60’s. Sunshine will be abundant with relatively quiet conditions expected. This will change quickly at the beginning of next week with highs plummeting back into the upper 30’s and low 40’s yet again and precipitation returning to the forecast. This will begin Monday and through Wednesday morning with a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and even a few snow flurries expected. However, this will not be a widespread event like the one we saw over the past few days. Still remember to drive with caution and make sure to stay tuned for updates!