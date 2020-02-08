February 7th, 2020 Evening Weather

Today: Sunny & seasonable. High 55.Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 27.Tomorrow: Sun & clouds. Pleasant. High 58.

A quite forecast remains in place through the weekend. Mostly sunny conditions will persist today and through the weekend with high temperatures in the mid 50s this afternoon, and upper 50s/lower 60s this weekend. While this weekend will be relatively warm, this won't last for long as our next front will sweep through by Monday drastically dropping temperatures once again.

By Monday, high temperatures will struggle to climb into the low to mid 40s. Unfortunately for all of the warmer weather lovers, next week may not be your week as the 40s look to stick around all the way through Wednesday. Along with the colder air we're tracking next week, we're also watching for some moisture to return to West Texas.

We can't rule out a few isolated showers by Monday, although the best chance for precipitation comes Tuesday and Wednesday. However, this may not be fully in the form of rain. Some data is indicating some snow by Monday afternoon while the rest of the area will just see a cold rain. Monday looks to be our only chance to see some flurries but Tuesday and Wednesday look to be a cold rain. We'll keep you advised as we get closer to this event.