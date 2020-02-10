February 9th, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- Fog is going to be an issue as you head out on Sunday morning, so keep that in mind. It should be gone by 10:00 am. The rest of Sunday will continue to see mostly sunny skies, dry air and breezy conditions. A cold front will move through during the afternoon hours. That will hold high temperatures in the mid 50s to the north and low 70s in the south. Lubbock will see the high make it to 64°. Much colder air will filter down by Sunday night, into Monday morning. There will be some freezing drizzle possible Monday morning, with patchy click spots. Monday afternoon will see cloudy skies, with some rain showers in the the area at 10%. The high will only be 47°.

Follow along on Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!