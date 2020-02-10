Happy Sunday everyone! It was a beautiful, sunny and warm weekend across the South Plains with highs in the low 60’s. Hopefully you took advantage because a strong cold front has been pushing across the region this evening bringing with it a large influx of cold air and our next chance for precipitation. This will begin early tomorrow morning as a mix of rain and freezing rain and continue throughout much of the day. It will then turn into sleet and snow throughout Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning. The Northwestern South Plains has been placed under a Winter Storm Watch until Tuesday evening due to snow accumulations ranging from 3-6 inches in many locations. Please travel with extreme caution and be prepared for delays and the need to reroute. Black ice is expected for the first half of the work week so make sure to take it slow and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you. This will be followed by sunshine and warmer temperatures for the second half of the work week and the weekend!
February 9th, 2020 Evening Weather
Happy Sunday everyone! It was a beautiful, sunny and warm weekend across the South Plains with highs in the low 60’s. Hopefully you took advantage because a strong cold front has been pushing across the region this evening bringing with it a large influx of cold air and our next chance for precipitation. This will begin early tomorrow morning as a mix of rain and freezing rain and continue throughout much of the day. It will then turn into sleet and snow throughout Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning. The Northwestern South Plains has been placed under a Winter Storm Watch until Tuesday evening due to snow accumulations ranging from 3-6 inches in many locations. Please travel with extreme caution and be prepared for delays and the need to reroute. Black ice is expected for the first half of the work week so make sure to take it slow and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you. This will be followed by sunshine and warmer temperatures for the second half of the work week and the weekend!