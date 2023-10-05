LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update for October 5th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Low of 49°. Winds ESE→NW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 77°. Winds SE→NE 12-18 MPH.

It has shaped up to be a beautiful fall day around the region today. Tonight will remain clear and calm, with winds out of the east-southeast around 5-10 MPH. We will see a brief shift to northwesterly winds just before sunrise, allowing temps to drop an extra degree or two. Patchy dense fog will be possible over northwestern areas through Friday morning, so prepare for some reduced visibility for your morning commute in these areas. Lows will bottom out in the mid 40s to mid 50s around to sunrise on Friday.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Friday Morning, October 6th, 2023.

Short Term:

High temperatures will fall from the middle and upper 70s in Lubbock on Friday to the upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday. A cold front will bring cooler air into the region Friday night into Saturday morning. Highs will rebound into the mid 70s to mid 80s region-wide by Sunday. Morning lows will remain chilly Friday through Sunday mornings, with some areas north of Highway 70 even falling below 40° for the first time this season! The coolest morning will be Saturday morning. Region wide lows will vary from the upper 30s to upper 50s each morning. We will remain dry each day and night, with winds mainly out of the south around 10-20 MPH. A partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky can be expected each day. Overall, this weekend will be a beautiful fall weekend across the region!

3-Day Forecast Valid October 5th, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

We will warm back to above average temperatures Monday through Wednesday as highs peak in the 80s. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s to upper 50s Monday morning, before returning to the 50s and 60s for the remainder of the week. A cold front will pass through the South Plains late Wednesday into Thursday, helping to drop high temperatures back into the upper 60s and 70s by Thursday. This front could bring an isolated shower to the KLBK viewing area late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. We will keep a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky around each day. Winds will become gustier Wednesday and Thursday, with gusts as high as 30 MPH likely each day. Wind directions will shift from southwest to north-northeast Wednesday into Thursday behind our cold front.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid October 5th, 2023.

Drought Update:

There were some noted changes in the drought situation across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, October 5. Some areas have returned to “drought-free” status around portions of the South Plains. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported overall across areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Abnormally dry (D0) conditions are now being reported in the immediate Lubbock area as of Thursday’s update. Severe stage drought conditions were creeping northward across the far southern South Plains and the Rolling Plains from the northern Permian Basin.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update As of Thursday, October 5, 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, October 5th:

Sunrise: 7:44 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:26 PM CDT

Average High: 79°

Record High: 97° (1934)

Average Low: 53°

Record Low: 33° (1932)

Have a phenomenal Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

