LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update for April 6th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 34°. Winds ENE 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. High of 62°. Winds E 12-18 MPH.

A chilly overnight period is in store for the South Plains. We will see a mostly clear sky, with winds out of the east-northeast around 10-15 MPH. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 20s over northwestern areas, with southeastern areas bottoming out in the mid 40s. Be sure to bring in any pets or potted plants sensitive to the freezing temperatures.

Good Friday will feature more clouds, cool temps, and maybe even a shower or two. Daytime high temperatures will peak in the mid 50s to mid 60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Clouds will be most dense over the southern KLBK viewing area. Winds will be out of the east around 12-18 MPH. We may see a few showers late in the day, with some areas seeing upwards of 0.10″ of rainfall. I currently expect Lubbock to remain dry. Friday night into Saturday morning will feature some clouds and a few sprinkles as lows settle in the low 30s to upper 40s.

A dry Saturday is expected across eastern New Mexico and western Texas. We will keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the forecast area, with winds out of the south-southeast around 12-18 MPH. High temperatures will warm into the 60s to mid 70s by mid-to-late afternoon. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be mild, with lows dropping into the low 40s to mid 50s.

Easter Sunday will be comfortable and cloudy, with highs making their way into the 70s to low 80s. A few late day showers are expected over eastern and northeastern areas, as winds gust upwards of 30 MPH out of the southeast. Isolated showers will stick around Sunday night into Monday morning, with the best chance of rain remaining over eastern areas. Low temperatures will find themselves in the 40s and 50s by sunrise on Monday.

Extended Forecast:

Isolated showers will hang around the region on Monday, with the remainder of the workweek likely remaining dry. High temperatures will warm into the 70s and 80s each day next week, with low temperatures remaining in the 40s and 50s. Winds will be out of the south and southeast for the most part. Sustained speeds of 10-20 MPH are expected Monday through Wednesday, with sustained speeds increasing to 18-22 MPH Thursday. Fire weather conditions will remain a slight concern as we will more than likely remain dry, resulting in worsening drought conditions around the entire KLBK viewing area. You can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: April 6th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, April 6th:

Sunrise: 7:28 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:11 PM CDT

Average High: 74°

Record High: 96° (1972)

Average Low: 44°

Record Low: 21° (1936)

Have a good Good Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

