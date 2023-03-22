LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday night weather update for March 22nd, 2023.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 47°. Winds SW→WNW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High of 80°. Winds WSW 15-20 MPH, gusts ~35-40 MPH.

A mild night will fall on the KLBK viewing area tonight as low temperatures range anywhere from the low 40s to the low 60s. Coldest temperatures will remain over northwestern areas, with southeastern locations remaining the warmest. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the viewing area, with winds out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH. By sunrise on Thursday, winds could take on a more northerly component, shifting the wind direction to the west-northwest.

Thursday will be another warm and breezy day across the South Plains. Highs peak in the 70s and 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will gust upwards of 40 MPH out of the west-southwest. This will bring in some patchy blowing dust, in addition to increasing our fire weather potential. Late in the day, a cold front will move through the region. This will trigger a few showers and storms to develop off the Caprock over the Rolling Plains. Some storms could produce wind gusts upwards of 60-70 MPH and ping-pong ball sized hail (1.50″ in diameter.) Best timeframe for storms will be from 6 PM – 12 AM. Rainfall is not likely west of the Caprock escarpment. Thursday night into Friday morning will be cooler, as lows drop into the 30s and 40s.

Cooler temperatures filter into western Texas and eastern New Mexico for Friday. Highs will climb into the 60s and 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the west around 20-25 MPH, with gusts as high as 40-45 MPH likely. This will cause our concern for fire weather conditions to really ramp up. Southwestern portions of the region will be under a critical threat level for fire weather conditions. We will likely see widespread Red Flag Warnings eventually issued. Outdoor burning and activities that could result in a spark should be postponed. Friday night into Saturday morning will be chilly, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s expected.

As we kick off the weekend, we will be dealing with slightly below average temperatures! Our typical high is right around 70 degrees in Lubbock for this time of year. We will be in the mid 60s in the Hub City, with temperatures area-wide varying from the low 60s to mid 70s. Winds will remain breezy out of the west-northwest, with gusts as high as 40 MPH expected. This will keep some blowing dust and fire weather conditions around the region. Saturday night into Sunday morning will feature a light freeze along and north of HIghway 62/82! Bring in those potted plants and pets sensitive to the colder temperatures. Lows will be in the upper 20s to low 40s by sunrise Sunday.

Extended Forecast:

Seasonably cool temperatures will hang around the region Sunday through Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to mid 70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky, with breezy winds continuing each day. Gusts could be as high as 40 MPH at times. Morning lows will continue to flirt with freezing, so remember to bring in your potted plants and pets most sensitive to the colder temperatures. We will begin to warm back up by Wednesday of next week, as highs climb back into the 70s. You can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: March 22nd, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, March 22nd:

Sunrise: 7:48 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:00 PM CDT

Average High: 70°

Record High: 90° (2018)

Average Low: 40°

Record Low: 18° (1914 & 1952)

Have a tremendous Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

