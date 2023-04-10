LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update for April 10th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 49°. Winds SSE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 81°. Winds SSE 15-20 MPH.

After a few afternoon and evening clouds, a mostly clear sky is expected to return to the South Plains overnight. We may see a few lingering showers through 2 AM over the Rolling Plains. Temperatures will fall into the low 40s to mid 50s by sunrise on Tuesday, with winds out of the south-southeast around 8-12 MPH.

Tuesday will be warm and breezy! A mostly sunny sky is expected across eastern New Mexico and western Texas. High temperatures will peak in the upper 70s to lower 80s, with winds out of the south-southeast around 15-20 MPH. Gusts as high as 30-35 MPH can be expected. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be clear and mild, as lows settle in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Wednesday will be a day full of sunshine and warmth! High temperatures are on track to reach the upper 70s to mid 80s under a sunny sky, as winds gust upwards of 30-35 MPH out of the south-southeast. We will remain dry around the region. As we move into the overnight hours, a few clouds will begin to move back into the region. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 40s to upper 50s by sunrise on Thursday

Rain chances return to the forecast for Thursday! Dry line activity will increase later in the afternoon and evening hours, resulting in isolated storms with locally heavy downpours possible. The potential for widespread severe storms is not likely, but we could see some locally large hail and gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible. Temperatures will top out in the 70s and 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky, with winds out of the south around 18-22 MPH. Shower and storm activity should come to an end after sunset, with temperatures cooling into the 40s and 50s by sunrise Friday.

Extended Forecast:

Our extended forecast looks to remain dry and seasonably warm! Highs will range through the 70s and 80s from Friday through Monday, with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky remaining around western Texas and eastern New Mexico. We are not in jeopardy of seeing a freeze through our extended forecast period as of now. Morning lows will stay in the 40s and 50s. Winds will remain breezy, but variable in direction. Gusts as high as 30-40 MPH will be possible each day. We may see a few showers return to the region on Monday, but a high level of uncertainty remains with the current data. You can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: April 10th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, April 10th:

Sunrise: 7:23 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:14 PM CDT

Average High: 75°

Record High: 93° (1934 & 1972)

Average Low: 45°

Record Low: 22° (2013)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx