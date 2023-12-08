LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Friday night weather update for December 8th, 2023.

Tonight skies are going to be mostly clear as we drop back to freezing and below freezing temperatures for some of us. Lubbock will drop to 32 degrees with winds shifting out of the north by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be (barely) warming to 47 degrees with a 10% chance of precipitation for what looks like the morning hours; winds will shift from the north northwest at heavier speeds of 15-20 mph. There will be the possibility for some snow, but small to no accumulation is expected as of now. Lubbock should see the system move through at noon.

Extended Forecast:

Saturday night isn’t looking so fun; Lubbock will hit a low of 21 degrees for a hard freeze. Sunday will peak back into the 50s – 60s for most. Lubbock’s high will reach 54 degrees for the day.

Sunday night will still remain chilly with a low of 28 and Monday kicking off the week with a high of 61 and west southwest winds at 10-15 mph. Conditions will be a bit warmer for a few days.

Monday night will cool down to 29 degrees and Tuesday seeing a high of 56 with southeastern winds blowing at 10-15 mph. The cool down will begin once again.

Tuesday night not warming much, with a low of 41 and Wednesday warming to 50 with a good chance of precipitation. We are looking at a 40% chance for Wednesday and Thursday! Abundant gulf moisture will be advected into the area which should bring us an inch of rain according to models!

Wednesday night will be cool with a low of 36 and Thursday barely warming to 47, being one of the coldest expected day for the week so far!

Thursday night we will cool to 36 with possibly some showers into the overnight and morning hours of Friday. Our high Friday will reach 53 degrees with an A.M. chance of precipitation around 20%. Winds will return from the north.

Soak up the sun and head out to the mall to get that Christmas shopping done!

-Kathryn