LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forcaster Kathryn Campbell has your Friday morning weather update for March 31st, 2023.

Good morning! We have finally made it, TGIF!

Today we will be warming up but the fire danger and red flag warnings will continue. Dust will be blowing in the air and wind gusts will get as high as 50 mph. Our high will be around 69 degrees with consistent wind speeds around 25-30 mph.

Tonight we will cool down to around 37 degrees. The winds will begin to calm down, giving us a great looking weekend.

Tomorrow is looking like a beautiful Saturday. Sunny and 75! The winds will be calmer around 10-15 mph. The skies will be mostly sunny with little to no cloud coverage.

Extended Forecast:

Sunday is most definitely going to be a sunny Sunday. A low of 46 and a high of 84 is expected. It will be a nice day with sunny skies and low winds out of the southwest.

Overnight into Monday it will only get warmer; our low will be 47 and a high of 88 degrees! It will be borderline hot. Unfortunately, the winds will be gusting as high as 40 mph and remaining out of the southwest. There will be more cloud coverage with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be warm and windy with a low of 55 and a high around 79 degrees. Winds will move more west, blowing around 25-30 mph. Skies will be sunny and mostly clear.

Overnight into Wednesday, we will begin to cool down. Our low will reach 39 degrees and a high of 68 for the day.

Thursday we will see a low around 41 degrees and a high of 67 for a below average day. The skies will be overcast and we could see some showers moving in, lasting us until Friday.

It’s looking like a great weekend ahead! Happy Friday!

-Kathryn