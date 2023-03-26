LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday night weather update for March 26th, 2023.

Tonight: Clouds late. Low of 34°. Winds SE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 68°. Winds E→N 15-20 MPH, gusts ~30-35 MPH.

Low temperatures will be cool across the region tonight. Areas along and north of Highway 62/82 have the potential to see freezing temperatures. If you live in these areas, bring in your pets and potted plants sensitive to the colder temperatures. Lows will range from the mid 20s to upper 30s by sunrise on Monday, with clouds starting to return to the region. Winds will be out of the southeast around 8-12 MPH.

Low temperatures for Monday morning, March 27th, 2023.

Temperatures will be several degrees warmer across the area on Monday under a partly cloudy sky. Highs will peak in the mid 60s to low 70s under a partly cloudy sky. WInds will shift from the east to the north throughout the day, as a cold front arrives during the afternoon and evening hours. Gusts as high as 30-35 MPH can be expected. Monday night into Tuesday morning will be cold, as temperatures bottom out in the mid 20s to mid 30s. A light freeze is likely for Lubbock and points north.

High temperatures for Monday afternoon, March 27th, 2023.

Below average temperatures return for Tuesday, with temperatures only warming into the 50s and 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will shift back to the southeast from the northeast throughout the day, with gusts as high as 30 MPH likely. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be cool and breezy, as lows settle in the 30s to low 50s.

A warm and windy Wednesday is likely for all of the KLBK viewing area. High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to low 80s, with the warmest temperatures occurring off the Caprock over the Rolling Plains. Sustained winds will be out of the south around 15-20 MPH under a partly cloudy sky. Gusts as high as 35-40 MPH are likely around the viewing area. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be windy and mild, as temperatures only fall into the mid 40s to upper 50s!

Extended Forecast:

We will be closely monitoring for the potential of severe storms over the eastern half of the KLBK viewing area on Thursday. As of now, several storms are expected along and east of the Interstate 27/Highway 87 corridor. Large, damaging hail appears to be the main threat from Thursday evening into early Friday morning. The potential for severe storms will be replaced by the potential of fire weather conditions on Friday! Westerly winds will gust as high as 50-60 MPH, bringing blowing dust and reduced visibility back into eastern New Mexico and western Texas. Highs will remain in the 70s and 80s for our extended period, with morning lows varying from the mid 30s to the upper 50s. You can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: March 26th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, March 26th:

Sunrise: 7:43 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:03 PM CDT

Average High: 71°

Record High: 92° (2020)

Average Low: 41°

Record Low: 16° (1965)

Have a wonderful week, South Plains!

-Jacob

