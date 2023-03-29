LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update for March 29th, 2023.

Tonight: Clouds late. Low of 48°. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High of 81°. Winds SW 22-28 MPH, gusts ~40-45 MPH.

We will keep a clear sky around the region for most of the night tonight, as winds remain pretty gusty out of the south. Gusts as high as 30-35 MPH are likely. Clouds will start to return to the region by sunrise, as low temperatures bottom out in the upper 30s to mid 50s. The further southeast you go, the warmer the temperatures will be.

Stronger winds return to much of the South Plains Thursday. Gusts as high as 40-45 MPH are likely, with some western areas seeing gusts as high as 50 MPH! Fire Weather alerts have been issued along and west of the Interstate 27/Highway 87 corridor. Blowing dust can also be expected. Highs will peak in the 70s and 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. A cold front will pass through the region Thursday night into Friday morning, with lows settling in the upper 30s to low 50s.

More widespread blowing dust is expected on Friday behind our cold front. Winds will shift to the west, gusting as high as 50-55 MPH! The concern for fire weather conditions remains high for all of the region, with every single county already under a fire weather watch! Avoid all outdoor burning, in addition to any activities that could result in a spark! If you see a fire, report it to 911 immediately. If it weren’t for the blowing dust, we would see a sunny sky around the region. High temperatures will peak in the 60s and 70s. Winds will gradually calm Friday night into Saturday morning, with lows falling into the 30s and 40s by sunrise Saturday.

We are going to see a brief break in the wind on Saturday, with sustained speeds of only 12-18 MPH expected. High temperatures will warm back into the 70s and 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be a bit milder around the KLBK viewing area, as lows only drop into the mid 30s to mid 50s.

Extended Forecast:

Highs soar into the 80s and 90s Sunday and Monday, with breezy southwesterly winds returning to the area. Gusts as high as 40 MPH are likely each day, with blowing dust accompanying the windy conditions. Another cold front will move through Tuesday into Wednesday, dropping highs back into the 60s and 70s by Wednesday. Strong winds will remain the main story next week, with the concern for fire weather conditions remaining high! Morning lows will remain well above freezing. You can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, March 29th:

Sunrise: 7:39 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:06 PM CDT

Average High: 72°

Record High: 91° (2012)

Average Low: 42°

Record Low: 18° (1944)

