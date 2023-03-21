LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update for March 21st, 2023.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low of 50°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH, gusts ~30-40 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. High of 85°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH, gusts ~35-40 MPH.

Another cloudy and breezy night is in store for the KLBK viewing area. Temperatures will only drop into the 40s and 50s, with maybe even a few low 60s remaining over the Rolling Plains. Winds will be out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH, with gusts as high as 30-40 MPH likely.

A windy Wednesday is expected around the forecast area, with gusts approaching 40 MPH at times. This will result in patchy blowing dust, and even an increased risk of wildfire potential around the area! A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Roosevelt and Curry counties in eastern New Mexico. With the exception of Kent and King counties, all of our western Texas counties along and north of Highway 380 are included. Avoid any outdoor burning, in addition to any activities that could result in a spark. High temperatures will be above their seasonal averages, peaking in the 70s to upper 80s! A few areas off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains may even warm into the low 90s! Wednesday night into Thursday morning will remain mild and windy, as low temperatures settle in the 40s and 50s.

Thursday will be another warm and windy day. Changes will begin to arrive later in the day. High temperatures will be on track to reach the 70s and 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. WInds will continue to gust out of the southwest as high as 40-45 MPH through the early afternoon hours. During the late afternoon hours, a cold front will begin to move into the South Plains from the north. This will shift winds to the north behind the front. Gusts will remain as high as 40 MPH. We could see a few showers and storms off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains. Large hail up to ping-pong ball sized will be the main concern. Honestly doesn’t look like much will occur, but it is certainly something to keep on your radar. Thursday night into Friday morning will be cooler, with lows in the 30s to low 50s likely.

Friday will be a bit cooler behind the cold front. Highs will range through the 60s and 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will remain breezy out of the west, with gusts as high as 35-40 MPH likely. Some areas of blowing dust can be expected. Friday night into Saturday morning could feature a light freeze over northern areas, as lows bottom out in the low 30s to mid 40s.

Extended Forecast:

Cooler temperatures remain around the region as we head into the weekend and early next week! Highs will range from the mid 60s to mid 70s Saturday through Monday. On Tuesday, another surge of cold air will move in from the north, keeping highs in the 50s and 60s. A light to moderate freeze will be possible both Monday and Tuesday mornings. You can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: March 21st, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, March 21st:

Sunrise: 7:50 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:00 PM CDT

Average High: 70°

Record High: 93° (1997)

Average Low: 40°

Record Low: 17° (1955 & 1983)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx