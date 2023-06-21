LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Wednesday morning weather update for June 21th, 2023.

Happy first day of summer! Summer officially begins at 9:57 A.M. CDT.

Today: This Wednesday is going to be very hot all across the South Plains. Counties in the south have already issued a heat advisory and an excessive heat warning. We will reach a high of 105 degrees today here in Lubbock. Skies will be partly cloudy after lunchtime.

Tonight: There is a chance for thunderstorm development across the region tonight. Supercell storms are likely, with the chances to produce wind gusts as high as 80 mph and hail at a maximum of softball size. Our low will drop to 70 degrees.

Tomorrow: Thursday will slightly cool down with a high of 97 degrees. Winds will be out of the southeast at 12-18 mph and skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day.

Extended Forecast:

Thursday night leading to Friday morning will have a low of 70 degrees. Some late thunderstorm development is likely; around a 20% chance for thunderstorms and showers. Friday will get to 99 degrees as the high and winds will be out of the southeast around 10-15 mph. Friday evening will also contain around a 20% chance of late thunderstorm development.

Friday night and Saturday morning will have a low of 73 degrees and a high of 105 degrees for Saturday. It is going to be 105 degrees to kick off the weekend with triple digits for several days to come. Winds will be out of the southwest at 12-18 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Saturday night will drop down to 75 degrees barely as the low! Sunday will remain consistent with a high of 105 degrees. It is going to be hot and clear with west, southwest winds around 10-15 mph.

Sunday night will drop down to 72 degrees. Kicking off the week we will have a high of 101 degrees for Monday. It is going to be hot and sunny with very minimal cloud coverage.

Monday night drops to 73 degrees and reaches a high of 104 degrees for Tuesday. Skies will be mostly sunny with winds out of the south, 12-18 mph.

Stay safe in this dangerous heat and stay hydrated!

-Kathryn