LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update for October 25th, 2023.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 50°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 82°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tonight:

A clear sky and cooler temperatures are expected around the region overnight tonight. We will see sustained winds out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH, bringing some drier air into the region. Lows will bottom out in the upper 40s to low 50s over northwestern areas. The rest of the region will see lows in the 50s to near 60°, with the warmest temperatures remaining off the Caprock, over the Rolling Plains.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Thursday Morning, October 26th, 2023.

Short Term:

Highs will rebound into the 70s and 80s on Thursday, with a sunny sky expected across the region. Winds will be out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will feature a few more clouds, as lows settle in the upper 40s to low 60s. A partly cloudy sky is expected around the KLBK viewing area on Friday, with isolated showers likely over southeastern areas late in the day. A weak cold front will move into the region during the morning hours, shifting winds to the east-northeast around 12-18 MPH. Isolated showers will hang around overnight, as the boundary stalls and lifts back to the north. Lows will settle in the 50s to low 60s close to sunrise on Saturday. Southeasterly winds are expected on Saturday, bringing in more moisture to the region. Gusts as high as 25-30 MPH will be possible. This will allow for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop, especially over the eastern half of the South Plains. Highs will range in the 60s and 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. Clouds thicken Saturday night as a strong arctic cold front races into the region. Temperatures will plummet behind its passing, with a cold rain continuing for some overnight.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid October 25th, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

Our coldest air of the season will continue to filter into the region on Sunday. Sunday’s high temperatures will occur before sunrise, with daytime temps only rebounding into the 30s and 40s. Isolated showers will remain around the region, with some patchy freezing drizzle possible over northwestern areas. This will remain a possibility overnight Sunday into Monday morning. A good majority of the region will see their first freeze of the season Sunday night into Monday morning. Be sure to bring in your pets and plants sensitive to the cooler temperatures, wrap any exposed pipes, and check in on your loved ones to make sure they have a way to stay warm. Dreary conditions remain for Monday, with isolated showers and temps in the 30s and 40s continuing. Monday night into Tuesday morning will remain cold with lows bottoming out in the 20s and 30s. Isolated freezing drizzle will remain a possibility. Watch out for some patchy slick spots on elevated roadways Tuesday morning. Halloween will be chilly, but not as cold as Sunday and Monday. Highs will rebound to the 40s and 50s, with Trick-or-Treating temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Make sure to bundle up those kiddos! We will be cold Tuesday night through Wednesday morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid October 25th, 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, October 25th:

Sunrise: 8:00 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:02 PM CDT

Average High: 72°

Record High: 91° (1959)

Average Low: 45°

Record Low: 28° (2019)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

