LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update for October 9th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 53°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Isolated P.M. rain. High of 83°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

A calm and mostly clear night is in store for the KLBK viewing area. We may see a few clouds a few hours after sunset. Other than that, we will be dry and clear, with winds out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH. By sunrise on Tuesday, low temperatures will bottom out anywhere from the upper 40s to the upper 50s. Coolest temperatures will remain over northwestern areas, with warmest temperatures occurring off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Tuesday Morning, October 9th, 2023.

Short Term:

Tuesday through Thursday will feature a gradual warming trend around the South Plains region. Highs will range from the upper 70s to low 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Wednesday will be the warmest day around the region. Thursday’s temperature forecast is the most uncertain right now due to a low confidence in timing on a cold front that will move into the region. If the front moves in sooner, temperatures will be cooler. if it moves in later, Thursday could be just as warm, if not warmer than Wednesday. Morning lows will vary from the upper 40s to mid 60s each morning.

3-Day Forecast Valid October 9th, 2023.

We could see isolated showers and storms Tuesday afternoon west of the Interstate 27/Highway 87 corridor. Other than that, we will remain dry through the short term. Some areas out west may see as much as 0.10″-0.25″ of rainfall from 4 PM through Midnight Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Winds will be south-southwesterly Tuesday and Wednesday, before becoming more northwesterly behind Thursday’s cold front. Again, the exact timing on the shift in our winds will depend on just exactly when that front moves through.

Extended Forecast:

Fall will return to the KLBK forecast area Friday through Monday of next week. Highs will cool back into the 60s and 70s, with lows in the 30s and 40s! In fact, we will likely see the first frost of the season for areas north of Highway 70, and west of Interstate 27 early Saturday morning. A freeze will also be possible for these areas. Frost is possible in areas that see temperatures of 36 degrees or cooler. The current forecast calls for a low of 39 degrees around sunrise Saturday in Lubbock. Be sure to bring in your pets and plants sensitive to frost and colder temperatures. Saturday morning, shortly before lunch, we will see an annular solar eclipse occur across the region! Be sure to wear eye protection when viewing. We should have no issues out of clouds blocking the eclipse. We will remain dry during our extended forecast period, with winds shifting from the north on Friday back to the southeast by Sunday and Monday.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid October 9th, 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, October 9th:

Sunrise: 7:47 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:21 PM CDT

Average High: 78°

Record High: 96° (2021)

Average Low: 51°

Record Low: 29° (1970)

Have a tremendous Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

