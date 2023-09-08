LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update for September 8th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 67°. Winds ENE 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 98°. Winds ESE 12-18 MPH.

After a day of record setting heat, you may be wondering where in the world are those fall-like temps?! Today, Lubbock broke a 93 year old record! At 3:02 PM, the Hub City reached a high temperature of 107°, shattering the all-time hottest temperature ever recorded in the month of September of 105°, which was set on September 19th, 1930. Lubbock also set a new record high for the date today, breaking the old record of 97° set in 1985.

All-Time Hottest Temp Recorded in September New Daily Record High Temperature for September 8th.

Isolated showers and storms are developing around the region, and will stick with us through the early overnight hours. Storms are going to be most likely along and south of the Highway 62/82 corridor. A few storms could produce damaging winds near 70 MPH, which is why the Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe weather for areas in dark green below.

SPC Day 1 Severe Weather Outlook | Valid 5 PM CDT 09/08/2023

After 11 PM, showers and storms will end, with our sky clearing around the region. Winds will be out of the east-northeast around 10-15 MPH. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 60s to mid 70s by sunrise on Saturday.

Saturday will be a hot day around the region, but not as hot as what it was on Friday! Highs will vary from 92°-102° around the region under an increasingly cloudy sky. Winds will be sustained out of the east-southeast around 12-18 MPH. Showers and thunderstorms will increase over western areas in the late afternoon and evening hours. This activity will move east, impacting the Lubbock metro area around 7-9 PM! Some storms will achieve severe status, with damaging winds of 70 MPH being the main threat. This activity could also cause lightning delays for the Texas Tech vs. Oregon game at The Jones! Remember to head indoors when you hear thunder roar. Isolated showers and storms will remain overnight, as lows fall into the 60s to mid 70s.

Sunday will be Lubbock’s last day in the 90s for the remainder of our forecast period. The current forecast calls for us to hit 95° in Lubbock, with region-wide temperatures ranging through the upper 80s to upper 90s. Scattered showers and storms are expected around most of the region. With that being said, not everyone will see rainfall. Showers and storms will increase in coverage later in the day as a cold front moves into the region. Winds will shift from the southeast to the northeast during the evening hours, with gusts as high as 30 MPH expected. Overnight, showers and storms will continue, with temperatures cooling into the 60s to low 70s.

Monday will bring us our most widespread rainfall potential around the KLBK viewing area. A few storms could produce strong wind gusts near 60 MPH. Locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will also occur with the strongest storms. Daytime highs will range through the 80s to low 90s, with a mostly cloudy sky expected region-wide. Winds will be out of the east around 15-20 MPH. Monday night into Tuesday morning will provide additional showers and storms, with low temperatures dipping into the 50s to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast:

Locally heavy rainfall will continue for the rest of next week. Some areas will see as much as 2-3″ of rainfall by the time Friday night rolls around. Heaviest rainfall amounts look to remain over northeastern areas. High temperatures will range through the upper 60s to low 80s, with winds mainly out of the east around 10-20 MPH each day. Morning lows will range from the low 50s to mid 60s each morning. This will be a nice taste of fall, with continued below average temperatures and above average precipitation hanging around through the middle of the month! As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 8th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, September 8th:

Sunrise: 7:26 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:04 PM CDT

Average High: 87°

Record High: 107° 2023

Average Low: 62°

Record Low: 45° (2020)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob

