LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening weather update for October 1st, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low of 64°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Severe P.M. Storms. High of 83°. Winds SSE 15-20 MPH.

Calm and quiet conditions are expected around the region tonight. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the area, with winds out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 50s to upper 60s by sunrise on Monday.

A Weather Aware Day has been issued for Monday, October 2nd, 2023. Damaging wind gusts of 70 MPH, hail near golf ball sized (1.75″ in diameter), an isolated tornado or two, and locally heavy rainfall will all be possible from 4 PM – 2 AM CDT. Daytime highs will peak in the mid 70s to upper 80s around the region under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south-southeast around 15-20 MPH. Showers and storms will linger through the overnight hours, with the severe threat coming to an end around 2 AM CDT. Areas that see the strongest storms could see as much as 1-2″ of rainfall. Remember to never drive through flooded roadways. Lows will drop into the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of patchy fog will be possible.

Severe Weather Outlook for Monday, October 2nd, 2023. (Valid 9 PM CDT 10/01/2023)

More severe storms will be possible for Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023. Damaging wind gusts of 70 MPH, hail near golf ball sized (1.75″ in diameter), an isolated tornado or two, and locally heavy rainfall will continue to be a possibility. Timing for Tuesday’s activity will be from 4 PM through Midnight, and will mainly be focused for areas along and east of the Interstate 27/Highway 87 corridor. Daytime highs will top out in the 70s and 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south around 15-20 MPH. Isolated showers and storms will linger overnight, as lows settle in the 50s and 60s around sunrise on Wednesday. Patchy fog could lead to reduced visibility for some for the Wednesday morning commute.

Severe Weather Outlook for Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023. (Valid 9 PM CDT 10/01/2023)

Another wave of strong to severe storms will be possible Wednesday, October 4th, 2023 during the afternoon through early overnight hours. A strong cold front will begin to enter the KLBK viewing area, giving us the necessary ingredients for damaging wind gusts of 70 MPH, hail near golf ball sized (1.75″ in diameter), an isolated tornado or two, and locally heavy rainfall. Areas with the highest likelihood of seeing severe storms will be along and east of the Highway 385 corridor, which essentially runs north to south from Brownfield to Dimmitt. Daytime highs will reach the 70s to mid 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky, with winds out of the south early on in the day. As the cold front passes through, winds will shift to the northeast, with gusts around 20-30 MPH expected. Cooler air will move in Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with lows varying from the upper 40s to the low 60s.

Severe weather threat levels Monday through Wednesday. (Valid 9 PM CDT 10/01/2023)

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: October 1st, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, October 1st:

Sunrise: 7:41 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:32 PM CDT

Average High: 81°

Record High: 98° (2000)

Average Low: 54°

Record Low: 39° (1985)

Have a magnificent Monday, South Plains! Stay weather aware!

-Jacob

