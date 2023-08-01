LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update for August 1st, 2023

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 76°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 100°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

An isolated shower or storm will be possible close to the Texas/New Mexico state line through sunset this evening. Not much, if any, rainfall is expected to accumulate. After sunset, these decaying showers could provide us with some breezy westerly wind gusts near 30 MPH. Those could possibly impact Lubbock around 10 PM – Midnight. We will remain dry tonight with a partly cloudy sky around the region. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to upper 70s by sunrise Wednesday.

Another hot day is in store for our Wednesday. Highs will peak anywhere from 96°-106° across the KLBK viewing area, with the hottest temperatures occurring off the Caprock over the Rolling Plains. Make sure you NEVER leave your child or pet in a vehicle unattended in this heat. That decision could turn fatal for them in as little as 15-20 minutes. Sustained winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Wednesday night into Thursday morning looks warmer than what we typically see this time of year. Lows will remain 8-12 degrees above average, only dropping into the low 70s to low 80s.

Our drought monitor update will be released on Thursday morning. We are not expected to see any improvements to this map. Unfortunately, we will likely see drought status begin to return to more areas. Highs on Thursday will climb into the 96°-106° range once again under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the south around 10-15 MPH. Make sure to stay hydrated, especially when outdoors. Be sure to re-hydrate at least every 15-30 minutes. Thursday night into Friday morning will remain seasonably warm, as lows only bottom out in the low 70s to low 80s.

As we round out the work week, we will be watching for the possibility of a few showers across the Texas Panhandle. A few of these could make their way into the northern South Plains. As of right now, we will most likely remain dry across all of the KLBK viewing area. Daytime highs will return to the 96°-106° range under a partly cloudy sky. Sustained southerly winds of 15-20 MPH will make it literally feel like a blow dryer around the region. Friday night into Saturday morning remains warm, with lows in the low 70s to low 80s continuing.

Extended Forecast:

Saturday and Sunday will be hot around the region, with highs peaking anywhere from 95° across eastern New Mexico, to near 110° off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains. Morning lows will remain in the low 70s to low 80s each morning. By Sunday evening, showers will increase across the Texas Panhandle as a weak cold front moves in from the north. This could bring a few showers into our northernmost row of counties late Sunday into Monday morning. Cooler temperatures will fill into the forecast area behind some easterly winds on Monday. Highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 100s, with cooler temperatures remaining over northern areas. By Tuesday, we’re back with highs in the low 90s to low 100s. Morning lows will also cool off, falling into the mid 60s to upper 70s. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 1st, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, August 1st:

Sunrise: 6:59 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:47 PM CDT

Average High: 94°

Record High: 106° (1966)

Average Low: 69°

Record Low: 55° (1925)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

