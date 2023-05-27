LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening weather update for May 27th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered severe storms. Low of 58°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. P.M. severe storms. High of 73°. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

Scattered storms and showers will linger around the region tonight. A few storms will be on the strong to severe side, and will be capable of wind gusts as high as 80 MPH, hail up to tennis ball sized (2.50″ in diameter), isolated tornadoes, and rainfall rates upwards of 2″ per hour! A level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe storms has been issued for eastern New Mexico and areas on the Caprock. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for these areas through 11 PM CDT tonight. Make sure you download the KLBK First Warning Weather App for severe weather updates. Showers and storms will linger through 3-5 AM Sunday morning under a cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 50s to mid 60s by sunrise Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms will return to the KLBK viewing area by Sunday afternoon. Daytime temperatures will peak in the 70s to low 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south around 15-20 MPH. Several strong to severe storms can be expected during the afternoon through the early overnight hours. Hail up to 2″ in diameter, wind gusts as high as 75 MPH, and locally heavy rainfall will all be concerns across the entire region. Showers will exit from west to east overnight, with a clearing sky arriving by sunrise on Monday. Low temperatures will settle in the 50s and 60s.

Memorial day will be drier and warmer around eastern New Mexico and western Texas. A special thank you to all service members, and their families, who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. If you plan on any graveside celebrations, we should be dry around most of the region. Highs will peak in the 70s and 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. A few showers will be possible off the Caprock over the Rolling Plains during the afternoon and evening hours. We will by dry Monday night into Tuesday morning, as temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s.

We will remain mostly dry on Tuesday with the exception of a few showers over the northern South Plains. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 70s to mid 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be muggy and mild, as temperatures drop off into the 50s and 60s.

Extended Forecast:

As we head into the middle and end of next week, shower and storm chances will begin to increase! This pattern looks to hold for at least the next two weeks. We will have some dry days in the mix, but an overall wetter and cooler than average pattern will most likely stick around the KLBK viewing area. Through Saturday of next week, high temperatures will remain in the 70s and 80s with morning lows in the 50s and 60s. Wind will mainly be out of the southeast at 15-20 MPH, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky expected each day. Showers and thunderstorms will remain most likely during the late afternoon through the late overnight hours. Severe storms will be possible each day, with damaging winds and large hail continuing to be the main threats. Drought conditions will continue to improve around the region, with some areas potentially being completely cleared of any drought status! As always, you can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: May 27th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Saturday, May 27th:

Sunrise: 6:40 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:49 PM CDT

Average High: 88°

Record High: 103° (1984)

Average Low: 61°

Record Low: 48° (1950 & 1961)

Have a spectacular Sunday, South Plains! Stay weather aware.

-Jacob

