LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update for September 12th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low of 59°. Winds SE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Strong storms late. High of 74°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH.

Areas of patchy light rain will remain around the region overnight. A mostly cloudy sky will remain around the region, with winds out of the southeast around 8-12 MPH. By sunrise, showers will begin to increase over eastern New Mexico and the Permian Basin. Temperatures will bottom out in the 50s to mid 60s around sunrise on Wednesday.

Wednesday will start off with isolated showers around the region. These will linger through lunchtime, with a brief dry period expected for most from Noon – 4 PM CDT. Highs will peak in the upper 60s to upper 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. Attention will shift into eastern New Mexico during the late afternoon and early evening hours as showers and storms begin to enter our forecast area from the west. A few of these storms could produce 60 MPH wind gusts and quarter sized hail (1.00″ in diameter). Locally heavy rainfall will accompany the strongest storms, with some areas seeing a quick 1-2″ of additional rainfall. This has prompted the Weather Prediction Center to place a majority of our region under a level 2 slight risk for flash flooding. Heavy rainfall will remain a possibility through 2 AM Thursday morning. Lows will eventually settle in the 50s to mid 60s.

Flash flooding potential for Wednesday, September 13th, 2023.

Thursday will be several degrees warmer around the area, as highs climb into the 70s to mid 80s area-wide. Winds will be out of the east-southeast around 10-15 MPH under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Afternoon and evening showers and storms will be possible once again, with locally heavy rainfall likely. Some localized flooding will be possible. Thursday night into Friday morning remains mild, with lows cooling into the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Friday looks to cool off just a tad, with highs remaining in the upper 60s to low 80s. Showers and storms will linger around the region, increasing in coverage later in the day. High school football across western Texas and eastern New Mexico will be a little muddy. Be sure to seek shelter inside a building when thunder roars. If you’re close enough to hear the thunder, you’re close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rainfall will be possible through the early overnight hours, with residual showers lingering overnight. Lows will settle in the 50s to upper 60s by Saturday morning. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

Extended Forecast:

Other than a few morning showers, Saturday looks to be mostly dry. If you plan on heading out to the Texas Tech vs. Tarleton game, temperatures will be in the 70s to low 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Highs will slowly warm back into the 80s to low 90s through Tuesday of next week, with mostly dry conditions remaining around the region. Morning lows will vary from the 50s into the upper 60s. A few showers and storms may return to the forecast by Tuesday of next week.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 12th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, September 12th:

Sunrise: 7:28 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:58 PM CDT

Average High: 86°

Record High: 100° (1930)

Average Low: 62°

Record Low: 44° (1959)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

