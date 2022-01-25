Flurries and light snow hit Texas Tuesday

Light snowfall accumulations of around one to three inches are expected

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The National Weather Services reports a few flurries may occur in the Oklahoma Panhandle late Tuesday afternoon. Light snow will then shift south through remainder of the Panhandles Tuesday evening into Wednesday afternoon, with the height of the snow expected late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Light snowfall accumulations of around one to three inches are expected across the southwestern two thirds of the Texas Panhandle and extreme western Oklahoma Panhandle, but there could be a corridor of around three to four inches in the southwest Texas Panhandle.

The snowfall may reduce visibilities at times and may cause snow- packed and icy roads. With precipitation chances in the 60 to 80 percent range early Wednesday morning, there`s a very good chance that the Wednesday morning commute will be impacted by snow, particularly in the southwestern and central Texas Panhandle.

CW39 Houston meteorologist Star Harvey spoke with meteorologist Maria Pasillas from our sister station in Amarillo, Texas for an up close look.