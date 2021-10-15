Freeze warning issued for several South Plains counties

LUBBOCK, Texas – The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning Friday afternoon for Parmer, Castro, Bailey, Lamb, Cochran and Yoakum counties.

The freeze warning is in effect from 4:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. Saturday.

The NWS said sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees are expected. They recommended taking steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

“Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the NWS said in an alert Friday.

RELATED STORY: Freeze watch issued, plus hazardous outlook for frost or light freeze