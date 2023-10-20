LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Friday morning weather update for October 20th, 2023.

We have made it to Friday, everyone! Today is going to be another day of sunshine and clear skies. Expect winds from the west, southwest around 10-15 mph. Some places are climbing up into the 90s today and throughout the weekend.

Tonight there will be more cloud coverage starting around 10:00 P.M. CDT with southern winds at 15 mph. Our low will drop down to 57 degrees.

Tomorrow will warm up to 87 degrees bringing us a cloudy and warm day. Winds will be out of the south at 15 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Saturday night will drop to 57 with Sunday warming to another 86 degrees. Winds will remain from the south and will be breezy at times. Expect consistent speeds of 12-18 mph.

Sunday night will be a very warm one; a low of 60 degrees. Monday’s high temperature will be 80 degrees with a 10% chance of precipitation. Winds will again be from the south at 12-18 mph.

Monday night will drop to 60 degrees with Tuesday warming up to 74. There will be a 10% chance of precipitation that should start after lunch. We could see some good rainfall and thunderstorm action!

Tuesday night will see a low of 58 degrees and Wednesday will see a bit more sun, but precipitation chances will still linger. We will reach a high of 72 degrees. A 40% chance is expected for now.

Wednesday night will drop to 54 degrees with Thursday warming up to 72 degrees and another 20% chance of precipitation.

-Kathryn

Soak up the sun and get ready for the weekend!