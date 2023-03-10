LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster has your Thursday evening weather update for March 10th, 2023.

Happy Friday South Plains! Hope you’ve all had a great and productive week! It looks like we are having some nice weather for this upcoming spring break week for those fortunate ones of us.

Tonight temperatures will drop to 52 degrees overnight with somewhat clear skies.

Tomorrow we will be expecting a high of 82 degrees with a low of 52. The winds will pick up out of the southwest at 25-30 mph.

Extended

Sunday is looking decently warm, with a high of 65 degrees and a low of 41. We could see some late showers in the evening.

Overnight into Monday, we will see temperatures will drop to 35 degrees. Monday the skies are looking clear with a high of 60 degrees and mostly sunny conditions.

Tuesday temperatures dropped to 36, and we will reach a sunny high of 68 degrees. Winds will be around 15-20 mph from the south.

Wednesday temps will drop to 45 degrees and begin getting toasty by reaching another sunny high of 81 degrees.

Thursday things will begin to cool down with a low of 50 and a high of 68 degrees. We could see some showers again!

Friday Temperatures will drop to the mid 30s and barely warm to the 50s.

Get ready for your sunny weekend!

– Kathryn