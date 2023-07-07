LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Friday morning weather update for July 7th, 2023.

Good morning! TGIF!

Today: We will be seeing warmer temperatures across the South Plains today. We will reach a high of 98 degrees here in Lubbock and thunderstorms will begin around 4:00 P.M. CDT. There is a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms today and tonight across the far southern Texas Panhandle, with a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms across most of the rest of the region. Damaging wind gusts to 70 mph and hail to quarter size are the primary expected hazards.

Tonight: Thunderstorms will continue with chances bumping up to 40% for the night. Showers will persist until Saturday afternoon and several days to come.

Tomorrow: Thunderstorm chances will continue mainly during the evening and overnight hours for Saturday. The main threat will be severe wind gusts. Saturday will slightly cool off with a high of 95 degrees and a low of 71 degrees for Saturday night.

Extended Forecast:

Sunday will reach a high of 97 degrees, slowly climbing up the heat ladder. We will have another 10% chance of precipitation with southeast winds at 12-18 mph.

Sunday night will drop down to 71 degrees and Monday will rise to 99 degrees with another 10% chance of precipitation. Winds will be out of the southeast at 12-18 mph.

Monday night will drop to 73 degrees and rise to 102 degrees for Tuesday; very hot and sunny conditions.

Tuesday night will be another warm one with a low of 74 degrees. Wednesday will rise to 105 degrees making it a very warm Wednesday indeed. Winds will be out of the south at 12-18 mph.

Wednesday night will drop to 75 degrees and Thursday will be hot once again, a high of 102 degrees. Winds will be out of the west southwest at speeds to 15-20 mph.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Kathryn