LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update for September 7th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 74°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Record heat. High of 105°. Winds SW→NE 12-18 MPH.

A few clouds will hang around this evening through the overnight hours. We will see a mostly clear sky around the region, with sustained winds out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. Low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 60s out west, to the low 80s off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains.

Friday’s record high temperature is 97°, and was set back in 1985. The current forecast calls for us to shatter that record by 8°, with a forecast high of 105° in place for the city of Lubbock. Lubbock also has the potential to tie the all-time record hottest temperature ever recorded in Lubbock during the month of September. 105° is that number, and it was recorded on September 19th, 1930. We will see a mostly sunny sky around the region during the day, with clouds increasing during the afternoon hours. Isolated showers and storms are expected to develop just north of the Highway 62/82 corridor around 4 PPM. This activity will move southeast, eventually fading away by 11 PM. This means some area high-school football games may have to deal with some rain, and unfortunately, even some lightning. As a weak cold front moves into the region, we will see winds shift to the northeast. We will be dry overnight, as lows drop into the 60s to mid 70s.

Saturday will be a little cooler around the region, with high temperatures climbing into the 92°-105° range once again. We will see a partly cloudy sky around the region, with late-day showers and storms possible over the western KLBK viewing area. Winds will be sustained out of the east around 15-20 MPH. A few showers or storms could make it into the Lubbock metro during the Texas Tech vs. Oregon game. Be prepared to possibly experience some lightning delays. Saturday night into Sunday morning will feature a residual shower or two, with lows settling in the 60s to mid 70s by sunrise Sunday.

Our gradual cooling trend will continue on Sunday, with temperatures ranging from 85°-98° during the late afternoon hours. After 4 PM, we are expecting more showers and storms to develop across the region. Eastern and northeastern areas will have the highest likelihood of seeing activity throughout the day. Winds will be sustained out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH under a mostly cloudy sky. A few showers will remain overnight, with temperatures dipping into the upper 50s to low 70s.

Extended Forecast:

Above average precipitation chances and below average temperatures will return to eastern New Mexico and western Texas Monday through Thursday of next week. Behind a cold front late Sunday into Monday, cooler air and northwesterly flow will establish itself over the region. This will allow several storm systems to track into the region, providing several opportunities for us to see much needed moisture across a decent majority of the region. Some areas will end up seeing 1-3″ of rainfall by Friday of next week, with most areas seeing around 0.25″-0.50″. The further northeast you live, the more likely you are to see rainfall! Thankfully, no widespread severe weather is expected as of now. Cooler temperatures will remain region-wide for all of next week. Highs will range from the mid 70s to mid 80s, with lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 7th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, September 7th:

Sunrise: 7:25 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:05 PM CDT

Average High: 87°

Record High: 103° (as of 4:24 PM 09/07/2023)

Average Low: 63°

Record Low: 45° (1918)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains! Stay cool out there.

-Jacob

