LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Friday evening weather update for October 27th, 2023.

Good evening! We have made it to Friday!

Tonight chilly conditions have arrived. A cold front moved through the forecast today with a cool air mass. The coldest air will arrive Sunday with scattered showers beginning tomorrow. Tonight’s low will cool to 50 degrees with southeast winds at 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow will be a cold day with a high of 58 degrees here in Lubbock. There will be a 50% chance of precipitation and chances will increase throughout the night. Saturday night through Sunday we will see light freezing rain and drizzle. There are no significant impacts as of now; severe weather chances are at a 0-5, meaning we are only looking at the chance for some thunderstorms.

Saturday night we will drop to a very cool low of 33 degrees. Sunday is definitely the day to bundle up and stay in. We will barely reach 39 degrees as the high temperature here in Lubbock! Northern winds will be cooling us down and bringing us some cool air. There will be a 50% chance of precipitation. We could be seeing some black ice on the bridges and overpasses so try to avoid the roads if possible.

Sunday night will drop to 29 degrees with Monday rising to 44 degrees. There will be another 10% chance of precipitation for the day with east northeast winds at 10-15 mph.

Monday night we will drop down to 26 degrees with Tuesday warming to 51. Tuesday night is getting very cool again; a low of 27 degrees is expected. Winds will shift more southern with 5-10 mph as speeds.

Wednesday is warming up to 56 and sunny. Winds will be back out of the south at 10-15 mph. We will see sunny skies and the sun should be back to stay throughout the week.

Wednesday night will still remain cold with a low of 34. Thursday will rise to 65 degrees. Conditions will begin to warm up with southwest winds at 8-12 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Thursday night’s low will bottom out at 41 degrees and Friday will see a high around 68 degrees. Skies will again be sunny.

Enjoy the weekend and bundle up!

-Kathryn