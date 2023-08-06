LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Sunday evening weather update for August 6th, 2023.

Good evening and happy Sunday!

Tonight we will see mostly clear skies for Lubbock with a low around 74 degrees.

Tomorrow we will be warming right back up to those triple digits in time for the work week. Make sure your kiddo is playground ready in the intense heat and sunshine!

We already have a heat advisory issued from 1:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. CDT for Lea, Gaines, Dawson, Borden, and Scurry counties.

Late Monday night and into early Sunday morning we will have the chance for some thunderstorms and showers.

Extended Forecast:

Monday night will cool to 73 rising to 103 for Tuesday. Tuesday could hold some more heat advisories with temperatures literally bringing the heat across the South Plains. Tuesday will have winds out of the south, south west at around 8-12 mph.

Tuesday night will barely drop at all, bringing us a low of 77 degrees and a high of 105 for another warm Wednesday. Winds will be fairly calm around 10-15 mph.

Wednesday night will see more warm overnight lows. Lubbock will drop to 75 and Thursday remains consistent with a high of 104 for Lubbock.

Thursday night into Friday morning will cool to 77 with a very hot high of 106 for Friday.

Kicking off the weekend will be hot and sunny with possibly some chances for evening showers on Saturday. Saturday’s high will reach 102 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy leading into Sunday as well.

Sunday morning will see a low of 74 and warm to 99 degrees during the day with another 10% chance of precipitation.

Soak up the weekend and if you’re soaking up the sunshine, stay hydrated!

-Kathryn