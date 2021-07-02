Heavy Rain and Storms Possible for Independence Day Weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your holiday weekend weather update.

We have been no stranger to the rain over the past week across the South Plains! Heavy rainfall has led to flooding across portions of the region. Unfortunately, that could happen again over the next several days.

A cold front pushed into the South Plains early Friday morning, and has now stalled out over the Permian Basin. This will increase the amount of available moisture in the air across the KLBK viewing area, and lead to potentially heavy rainfall Friday afternoon through Sunday.

Showers and storms are expected to develop and increase in coverage Friday afternoon. Most storms will remain below severe limits. We are not anticipating any widespread severe storms, but a few gusty winds will be possible. Storms will remain possible, especially across the southern half of the region, through the overnight hours on Friday.

Saturday morning, isolated showers and storms will once again be possible, mainly over the southern half of the region. As of right now, the forecast calls for isolated showers in Lubbock on Saturday morning. The 31st annual 4th on Broadway parade is set to kick off at 9 AM Saturday morning in downtown Lubbock, with festivities continuing all throughout the day. The greatest chance of rain will be in the morning hours, with the afternoon looking drier! Be sure to bring an umbrella or rain jacket with you just in case! Highs will be below average on Saturday, ranging from the middle 70s to middle 80s.

Saturday night, we will see some clouds around the region, with a passing shower or two remaining possible. With the ground being pretty well saturated, the risk of wildfires due to fireworks will remain minimal, but not zero! Winds will be out of the southeast around 8-12 MPH.

Forecast models are picking up on another wave of storms moving into the South Plains early Sunday morning. The biggest concern with these storms will be the potential for heavy rainfall! Highs on Sunday will range through the 80s, with showers and storms remaining possible. If you plan on doing any outdoor cooking, it may be best to do it under a covered, yet well ventilated area! After sunset on Sunday, we could still see a few showers across the region. If you plan on popping any fireworks, keep an eye and ear to the sky! If you hear thunder roar, please go indoors!

Have a Happy Independence Day South Plains!

-Jacob.

