LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update for December 13th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers remain. Low of 38°. Winds SE 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Heavy p.m. rainfall. High of 42°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH.

Tonight:

Cloudy and damp conditions will remain overnight, as low temperatures only fall into the mid 30s to mid 40s. Coldest air will remain over northwestern areas, with our southern-most cities seeing the warmest temperatures. Winds will remain breezy, with sustained speeds of 15-20 MPH out of the southeast continuing across the area. Isolated to scattered showers will continue, with widespread drizzle and reduced visibility occurring for all. Additional rainfall amounts overnight should remain below 0.25″. Be sure to take it slow on area roadways, and factor in extra time for your Thursday morning commute. Although no icy roadways are expected, they will still be slick due to wet conditions.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Thursday Morning, December 14th, 2023.

Short Term:

Thursday will begin with scattered showers across the region. As we continue into the afternoon and evening hours, more widespread heavy rainfall will begin to return. A surface trough passing through the region will be the driving source for this heavy precipitation. Some thunder and lightning is expected, so be sure to head indoors when thunder roars. As precipitation increases, colder air will be more prevalent. This will lead to a brief transition over to a wintry mix over our northernmost row of counties. No meaningful snow or icy accumulation is likely. However, isolated snowfall totals upwards of 1″ will be possible from Curry over to Briscoe county. Precipitation will wrap up by sunrise on Friday. All-in-all, some areas could see as much as an additional 2-3″ of rainfall. These higher totals will be most likely off the Caprock and across the Rolling Plains. Clouds will break up on Friday, with some sunshine returning by the late afternoon hours just before sunset. We will remain dry for the remainder of the short term forecast period. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 50s on Thursday and Friday. By Saturday, we will see a sunny sky with highs peaking in the 50s to low 60s around the forecast area. Morning lows will remain stagnant in the low 30s to low 40s Thursday and Friday mornings. By sunrise on Saturday, we will see more low 20s to low 30s, with most of the region falling below freezing.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid December 13th, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

Our extended forecast period looks exceptionally benign, although relatively warm for this time of year. Highs will peak in the 50s and 60s around the region from Sunday through Wednesday of next week. Morning lows will hover close to freezing each morning. Winds will be relatively light -by West Texas standards – with sustained speeds of only 10-15 MPH expected each day. A partly cloudy sky looks plausible each day, with precipitation chances remaining at 0%.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid December 13th 2023.

As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, X, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/. If you don’t have it yet, make sure to download our new and improved EverythingLubbock Weather app. It is free in both the Google Play and Apple App stores.

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, December 13th:

Sunrise: 7:43 AM CST

Sunset: 5:40 PM CST

Average High: 55°

Record High: 79° (1921)

Average Low: 28°

Record Low: 5° (1917)

Have a tremendous Thursday, South Plains! Stay Weather Aware!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

X: @jrileywx