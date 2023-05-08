LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update for May 8th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 61°. Winds SE→SW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Few P.M. storms. High of 94°. Winds SW→SE 12-18 MPH.

As the dryline backs to the west this evening into the overnight hours, we can expect winds to shift from the southwest to the southeast. Gusts as high as 30 MPH are likely as the dryline moves from east to west. We will see isolated storms over extreme southeastern areas linger around through 9-11 PM. A few clouds will remain around the region overnight. Lows will bottom out in the low 50s by sunrise Tuesday over northwestern areas. Southeastern zones will stay in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will bring a few late afternoon and evening storms to the KLBK viewing area. Some of these storms could produce 60-70 MPH winds gusts, and hail up to half-dollar sized (1.25″ in diameter). Timing will be from 4-11 PM. Not everyone is expected to see storms. In fact, most areas will remain completely dry. Winds will shift from the southwest to the southeast throughout the day, with sustained speeds of 12-18 MPH likely. High temperatures will peak in the upper 80s to mid 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will remain seasonably warm, with temperatures settling into the 50s to mid 60s.

Temperatures will be closer to their seasonal averages by Wednesday afternoon. Highs will reach the 80s to low 90s before showers and storms begin to develop around the region. A partly to mostly cloudy sky can be expected, with winds out of the south around 15-20 MPH. Showers and storms will develop around the 2-4 PM time frame. Some storms could produce 60-70 MPH winds gusts, and hail up to half-dollar sized (1.25″ in diameter). Our severe threat will linger through 10-11 PM. Temperatures are on track to cool into the 50s and 60s by sunrise Thursday. Keep an eye out for patchy dense fog, especially in areas that see locally heavy rainfall.

Muggy and mild conditions stick around the region for Thursday. Highs will range through the 80s to low 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds are expected to be out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. An isolated afternoon and evening storm will remain possible, with the highest likelihood of seeing any activity existing off the Caprock, across the Rolling Plains. Once again, the strongest storms could produce 60-70 MPH winds gusts, and hail up to half-dollar sized (1.25″ in diameter). Thursday night will be mild and muggy, with lows in the 50s and 60s. Watch out for more locally dense fog.

Extended Forecast:

Our overall pattern will become much more disturbed as we head into the end of the workweek and into the weekend. More widespread showers and storms are expected. Strongest storms could produce 60-70 MPH winds gusts, and hail up to half-dollar sized (1.25″ in diameter). By Sunday, some areas will have seen over 3″ of rainfall! Considering how bad current drought conditions are, this couldn’t come at a better time. However, a lot of graduations are taking place this weekend, especially at the collegiate level. Showers and storms are expected to impact those, so make sure to plan accordingly. High temperatures will fall into the 60s and 70s, with lows remaining in the 50s and 60s. Patchy fog will continue to remain a hazard, especially in the morning hours. As always, you can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: May 8th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, May 8th:

Sunrise: 6:52 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:36 PM CDT

Average High: 82°

Record High: 102° (1989)

Average Low: 54°

Record Low: 31° (1938)

Have a tremendous Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

