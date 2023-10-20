LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update for October 20th, 2023.

Tonight: Overcast. Low of 56°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Overcast. High of 88°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tonight:

High clouds will increase this evening into the overnight hours, resulting in an overcast sky around most of the region. Winds will be out of the southwest around 8-12 MPH. Low temperatures will be well above average, only cooling into the low 50s to low 60s by sunrise on Saturday. Eastern areas will remain the warmest, with the northwestern portions of the KLBK viewing areas seeing the coolest temperatures.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Saturday Morning, October 21st, 2023.

Short Term:

This weekend will remain dry and warm around the region. Highs will be in the 80s to low 90s Saturday and Sunday, with morning lows in the 50s and 60s. Winds will be out of the south, sustained around 10-20 MPH. An overcast sky can be expected on Saturday, followed by a mostly sunny sky on Sunday. A partly cloudy sky will return on Monday, with temperatures finally cooling a bit. Highs will fall into the 70s and 80s, with morning lows remaining in the 50s and 60s. Overall, we will still be above average on Monday. Isolated showers will become more likely over eastern areas after 8 PM Monday evening. Winds on Monday will be south-southeasterly around 12-18 MPH. Isolated showers will become more widespread overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, with lows remaining in the 50s and 60s.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid October 20th, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread for Tuesday and Wednesday. Some storms could be strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts and large hail being the primary concerns. Locally heavy rainfall will also result in some flooding, as some areas could see localized +3″ totals between the two days. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s each day, with morning lows in the 50s and 60s continuing. Showers and storms will taper off Thursday, with just a stray shower possible by Friday morning. Temperatures will continue to peak in the 60s and 70s for Thursday and Friday, with morning lows falling into the 40s and 50s. A few upper 30s will be possible over northwestern areas Friday morning. Winds will be quite variable in direction, but speeds look to be consistently sustained around 10-20 MPH.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid October 20th, 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, October 20th:

Sunrise: 7:56 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:08 PM CDT

Average High: 74°

Record High: 93° (2012)

Average Low: 47°

Record Low: 25° (1916)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob

