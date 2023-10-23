LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update for October 23rd, 2023.

Tonight: Rain east. Mostly cloudy. Low of 60°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Storms late. High of 77°. Winds SSE 12-18 MPH.

Tonight:

Scattered to widespread light to moderate rainfall will continue over southern and eastern areas. Additional rainfall totals of 0.25″-0.50″ are expected, with isolated higher totals likely. We will keep a cloudy to mostly cloudy sky around the region, with southeasterly winds of 5-10 MPH. Low temperatures will bottom out in the 50s to mid 60s by sunrise on Tuesday.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Tuesday Morning, October 24th, 2023.

Short Term:

Heavy rainfall will continue over eastern areas through 7-9 AM CDT Tuesday morning. From lunchtime through 5 PM CDT, we should remain mostly dry around the region. Tuesday evening, we will turn our attention to eastern New Mexico as our next batch of showers and storms begin to develop. Heavy rainfall will move back into the region Tuesday night, lingering into Wednesday morning. A widespread 1-3″ of rainfall is expected over the southeastern two-thirds of the region, with isolated pockets of 3-5″ of rainfall likely! Some storms could produce 60 MPH wind gusts and quarter sized hail. Make sure to remain weather aware through the evening and overnight hours Tuesday, and into the morning hours of Wednesday. Showers will end from west to east on Wednesday, completely drying out Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We will remain dry Thursday, with highs warming back near 80°. Morning lows will remain in the 50s and 60s each morning, with daytime winds remaining out of the south around 10-20 MPH.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid October 23rd, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

Isolated showers will be possible over southeastern areas on Friday. Isolated showers will increase Saturday through Monday as a strong cold front moves into the region. Best chances for rain look to be on Sunday and Monday of next week. In addition to the precipitation, much colder air will return to the region. Highs will fall from the 70s and 80s Friday and Saturday, to the 30s and 40s by Monday! Precipitation looks to fall as just a cold rain, with no wintry precipitation likely at this time. Morning lows will be in the 40s through 60s Friday through Sunday mornings. Monday morning, all areas will wake up in the 30s to low 40s. Wins will shift to the north behind the front, with gusts as high as 25-35 MPH likely.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid October 23rd, 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, October 23rd:

Sunrise: 7:58 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:04 PM CDT

Average High: 73°

Record High: 91° (2003)

Average Low: 45°

Record Low: 22° (1917)

Have a tremendous Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

