LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update for December 11th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low of 29°. Winds E 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. High of 55°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight:

Another cold night is in store for the South Plains tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out anywhere from the upper teens over northwestern areas to the mid 30s off the Caprock over the Rolling Plains. Winds will be light out of the east, with sustained speeds of only 5-10 MPH expected. Clouds will increase, resulting in a cloudy to mostly cloudy sky by sunrise on Tuesday.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Tuesday Morning, December 12th, 2023.

Short Term:

Clouds will blanket the region for the short term. A mostly cloudy to completely cloud sky will persist Tuesday through Thursday. Weather Aware Days have been issued for both Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Our next waves of moisture return to the region, as a series of storm systems bring in more moisture and cooler temperatures to the region. Rain chances will begin to arrive after sunset on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall will linger for the entire KLBK viewing area through Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thursday night, colder air will surge in from the north. This will allow for areas north of Highway 62/82 to transition over to a wintry mix. Areas south of Highway 62/82 will see a cold rain. This wintry mix will last overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Minor icy and snow accumulations will be possible, especially over northwestern areas. Specifics are not know just yet when it comes to icy and snow accumulations. However, most of the region will see at least 1″ of rainfall!

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid December 11th, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

A mix of rain, sleet, and snow will wrap up early on Friday morning. By noon, we should be completely dry. Icy roadways will be possible through 8-10 AM for areas north of Highway 62/82. This storm system still poses a lot of uncertainties in regard to the forecast. A 50 mile track to the south would mean more snow for more areas, and a 2-4 degree drop in temperatures could change the precipitation type that is most likely to occur. Stick with KLBK as details become more apparent over the next 24-36 hours. We will warm up this weekend, with highs returning to the 50s to near 60 degrees. More clouds return on Monday as our next storm system approaches. We will remain dry, as temperatures dip just a few degrees.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid December 11th 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, December 11th:

Sunrise: 7:41 AM CST

Sunset: 5:39 PM CST

Average High: 56°

Record High: 80° (1939)

Average Low: 29°

Record Low: 6° (1917)

Have a tremendous Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

