High-Impact Winter Event Takes Aim on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas — A high-impact winter weather event is looking more likely for the South Plains as we head into the weekend. The KAMC Storm Team has issued a Weather Aware day for both Sunday and Monday of this upcoming week.

Once temperatures fall below freezing tonight, they will likely stay there until this time next week. This will likely put us in one of the top 5 longest stretches of below freezing temperatures in Lubbock history. Wind chill values from Saturday night through Tuesday morning will get down as low as 20 to 30 degrees below zero.





In addition to the cold, freezing fog and freezing drizzle will be possible now through Saturday afternoon. This will create hazardous travel conditions all across the South Plains. From Sunday morning through Monday afternoon, moderate snowfall is expected to occur across the entire KAMC viewing area. A good 4-8″ doesn’t seem unrealistic at this time.











This system has the potential to cause loss of life and property across the KAMC viewing area. It is highly encouraged to stay inside as much as possible this weekend. With wind chill values as cold as we’re expecting, frostbite could occur in as little as 30 minutes. The type of snow we are expecting will not be good for making snowmen, so we urge you to not go out and play in it.

Stay safe South Plains, and keep it tuned into the KAMC Storm Team. We will keep you advised.

Post updated at 7:37 AM CDT on Thursday, February 11th, 2021 to update the forecast.