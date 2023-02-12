LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has an update on strong winds expected to impact the South Plains on Valentine’s Day.

Come Tuesday, your Valentine’s date may not be the only thing knocking you off your feet! A High Wind Watch has already been issued for portions of the South Plains. Areas below are under a High Wind Watch on Tuesday. For our West Texas counties, this alert remains in effect from 6 AM – 6 PM CST. Our East New Mexico counties will remain under this alert from 12 AM MST through 5 PM MST.

Current wind alerts for Tuesday, February 14th, 2023 as of 10 PM CST Sunday, February 12th, 2023.

As our storm system begins to exit the South Plains Monday night into Tuesday morning, it will be strengthening! This will increase the pressure gradient around western Texas and eastern New Mexico, resulting in stronger winds for all of the KLBK viewing area! Throughout the day, winds could gust as high as 70 MPH around the region, with sustained wind speeds around 40 MPH likely.

Maximum potential wind gusts on Tuesday, February 14th, 2023.

These stronger winds will lead to an increased concern for fire weather conditions around the region. We still have levels of severe and extreme drought ongoing around the region. All outdoor burning should be postponed until further notice. Any outdoor activities that could result in a spark should also be postponed. High-profile vehicles driving in the north to south direction will experience increased difficulty while driving. Secure any outdoor furniture, make sure gates are latched, and make sure windows are completely shut on vehicles and buildings. Blowing dust is also likely, which will reduce visibility and air quality all around the region.

Fire safety tips. Latest drought monitor update, valid February 9th, 2023.

