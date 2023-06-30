Happy Friday!

Today: We will reach a high of 93 degrees today here in Lubbock. Winds will be shifting directions at speeds of 12-18 mph. Skies will be cloudy and thunderstorm development will begin over the NM state line around 3:00 P.M.

Tonight: We will drop down to 68 degrees with cloudy conditions and showers continuing throughout the night.

Tomorrow: Saturday will reach a high of 89 degrees and we will see some minor relief from the heat. Thunderstorm chances will continue with a 30% chance of precipitation.

Extended Forecast:

Saturday night will drop down to 67 degrees and Sunday will warm to another high of 91. Sunday is looking a lot like Saturday; wind speeds at 8-12 mph with partly cloudy skies and another 30% chance of precipitation.

Sunday night will drop to 67 degrees. Monday will slightly warm up to a high of 92 degrees. We will have another chance for some precipitation. Chances will be in the afternoon at around 20%. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

Monday night will cool to 68 degrees and Tuesday will slightly warm up to 95 degrees. The annual Fourth on Broadway is looking like we will have a slight reprieve from the extreme heat! The parade begins at 9:45 A.M. and temperatures will be at 75 degrees by that time. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. Tuesday will have another 10% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday night will see a warmer low of 70 degrees. Wednesday will warm to 96 degrees with southerly winds at 10-15 mph and another 10% chance of precipitation.

Wednesday night will drop to 69 degrees and warming up to 96 degrees for Thursday. Another 10% chance of precipitation is predicted.

Enjoy your holiday weekend!

-Kathryn