LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Monday evening weather update for June 12th, 2023.

Tonight: Temperatures will drop down to 62 degrees. We could have a slight chance of isolated showers for our northeastern counties throughout the night; chances will remain around 10%. Skies will be cloudy until mid morning tomorrow.

Tomorrow: Conditions will rise back to the 90s across the region; 92 as our high here in Lubbock. It will be sunnier and winds will be at speeds of 8-12 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Tuesday night will be 62 degrees. Wednesday will warm up to 92 degrees and winds will be calm coming from various directions at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday night will drop down to 64 degrees and Thursday will reach the triple digits; 100 degrees for our high here in Lubbock! Winds will come from the southwest early on and shift more eastward at 10-15 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Thursday night will be 68 degrees; warmer all across the board. Friday will reach a high of 99 degrees. Winds will be at 10-15 mph.

Friday night temperatures will drop to 69; another warm night. Saturday will cool down slightly 96; still toasty all around. Skies will have more cloud coveragel

Saturday night’s low will be 67 degrees. Our high for Sunday will be 100 degrees once again, and things will not cool off anytime soon.

Sunday night will reach a low of 69 degrees and a high of another 100 degrees to kick off the week.

-Kathryn