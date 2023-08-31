LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update for August 31st, 2023.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 65°. Winds SSE 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 99°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

Our clear sky will carry over into the overnight hours tonight. Winds will be sustained out of the south-southeast around 10-15 MPH. Temperatures will settle in the upper 50s over northwestern areas, with southeastern areas cooling into the mid and upper 60s by sunrise on Friday.

We will kick September off on a hot note, with forecast highs ranging from 92°-102° around the KLBK viewing area. Hottest temperatures will remain off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains. Winds will be sustained out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH under a sunny sky. Area high school football games will be warm, with kickoff temps expected to be in the mid 90s region wide. Friday night into Saturday morning will be seasonably mild, with lows bottoming out in the 60s to low 70s.

Saturday will be another warm day. Highs will vary from 95°-105° with sunny conditions remaining around the forecast area. Winds will be sustained out of the southeast at 10-15 MPH. Texas Tech will take on Wyoming Saturday evening, with a kickoff time of 6:30 PM CDT slated in Laramie. Local watch parties will be warm outdoors, so make sure to stay cool and hydrated. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be comfortable, with lows dropping into the 60s to mid 70s close to sunrise.

Lubbock is expected to return to the triple digits on Sunday, which would make it the 41st day the Hub City has hit the triple digits this year. Current forecast calls for a maximum temperature of 101° in Lubbock, with region-wide highs climbing into the 95°-105° range. Winds will be sustained around 12-18 MPH out of the southeast. Sunday night into Monday morning will be a few degrees warmer, as temperatures only fall into the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Labor Day will be hot and mostly sunny around the region. Highs will range somewhere 95°-105°, with the hottest temperature remaining across the lower elevations of the Rolling Plains. Temperatures will slowly cool Tuesday through Thursday as our upper level ridge of high pressure moves east. This will not be a significant cooldown, as highs are expected to remain in the 92°-102° range. Morning lows will continue to bottom out in the 60s to mid 70s. There is a slight chance that we could see a few showers or storms on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the overall confidence in this potential is low. For now, we will keep our rain chances at 0%. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 31st, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, August 31st:

Sunrise: 7:20 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:14 PM CDT

Average High: 89°

Record High: 100° (1930 and 2014)

Average Low: 65°

Record Low: 43° (1915)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains! Stay cool out there.

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter (X): @jrileywx